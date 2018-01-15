Expand / Collapse search
DIY star Nicole Curtis battling ex over unpaid child support

2018-01-15
"Rehab Addict" star Nicole Curtis may have some more family drama brewing.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the father of Curtis' eldest son could reportedly be heading to jail over unpaid child support.

According to the documents, Steven Cimini seemingly owes $14,685 in child support. The documents state he was ordered to appear in a Michigan court on Dec. 5, 2017, but The Blast reports he did not show up. 

A warrant for his arrest was subsequently issued, according to the website.

The DIY star and Cimini share a 20-year-old son.

Meanwhile, Curtis is also involved in a headline-making custody battle with another ex, Shane Maguire. Maguire is the father of Curtis' toddler son, Harper.  

The 41-year-old also went to court in 2015 after her mother filed a protective order against her.

“Our situation is absolutely horrifying and heartbreaking,” Curtis told Country Living in April 2017. “I can’t say anymore to that.”

Curtis is the star of DIY's popular series "Rehab Addict." Ratings for the show have held steady since the show first premiered in 2010. DIY told Fox News in November 2017, per Nielsen, “Rehab Addict” is a top-five rated program on the Network.

 

 

