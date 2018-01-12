Steven Seagal accused of raping movie extra in 1993

Regina Simons, an extra in Steven Seagal’s 1994 film “On Deadly Ground,” has accused the famous actor of rape. She is a new addition to the women who have recently accused Seagal of sexual assault and misconduct.

In an interview with The Wrap, Simons told the publication that she was raped by the star at a wrap party for the movie, which she said took place at his Beverly Hills home in 1993.

Simons said when she arrived at Seagal’s home, she found that she was the only person in attendance. Simons was 18 at the time.

“He took me into this room and then just closed the door and started kissing me,” she told The Wrap. “He then took my clothes off and before I knew it he was on top of me, raping me… I wasn’t sexually active yet. People always talk about fight-or-flight. But no one talks about the freeze.”

Other women have accused Seagal of sexual misconduct, but Simons is the first to accuse the actor of rape.

The now-mother of two stated she was “completely caught off guard” when the actor, whom she called “three times” her size, allegedly forced himself on her.

“I was crying when he was on top of me,” she said. “Even now, my 43-year-old mind knows how to process this and understand what a loving relationship is and what consensual sex is. And there was none of that.”

Simons, who told The Wrap that at the age of 18 she wasn’t allowed to date, said that the alleged incident heavily affected her acting. She moved home to Utah where she was originally from, and later returned to Los Angeles, where she now works as a case advocate for Native-American families.

In November, Dutch model Faviola Dadis, shared a post on Instagram claiming that Seagal sexually assaulted her during an audition in 2002.

“Steven asked if I would take off my clothes and walk for him in my bikini,” she said. “After doing so (he was on the couch and I was at a far enough distance to do a catwalk for him), he approached me and said he wanted to act out a romantic scene. I was hesitant and expressed this, then he started fondling my breasts and grabbing my crotch,” an excerpt of the post said. “I quickly yelled ‘This audition is over!’ and tried to run out of the room but was blocked by his security. I started making a noticeable amount of noise, and his security realized I would alert someone, and let me leave.”

Dadis was inspired to come forward with her story after actress Portia de Rossi detailed an alleged uncomfortable encounter with Seagal during an office audition during which she says the actor “unzipped his leather pants” in front of her while they were in his office.

Both Dadis and Simons told The Wrap that they filed reports about Seagal with the LAPD in December. The LAPD detective who worked with both Dadis and Simons declined to comment on the case, citing confidentiality. Meanwhile, another spokesperson for the LAPD said the department is investigating a separate case involving Seagal from 2005.

In addition to Rossi, Dadis and Simmons, Seagal has previously been accused of harassment and misconduct by other actresses including Julianna Margulies, Jenny McCarthy, Katherine Heigel and "Inside Edition"correspondent Lisa Guerrero.

McCarthy’s told the Daily Beast in October that Seagal demanded she strip during an audition for the film “Under Siege 2” in 1998. A spokesperson for Seagal shut down McCarthy’s claims and said that the actress “never audition” for the role.

According to The Wrap, Seagal is currently traveling around Asia and Russia.