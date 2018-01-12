Mark Wahlberg reportedly refused to approve 'All the Money in the World' re-shoots until he was paid $1.5 million

Mark Walhberg reportedly put production on pause for "All the Money in the World" after Kevin Spacey was ousted following a growing number of sexual misconduct claims.



Christopher Plummer was set to replace the fallen A-lister but Walhberg reportedly refused to approve the film re-shoots until he got $1.5 million for the extra work. The filmmakers were reportedly rushing to finish the film so it could be eligible for the Golden Globes awards.

A source close to the situation told USA Today, "What he said was, 'I will not approve Christopher Plummer unless you pay me.' And that's how he (expletive) them."

And while Wahlberg was reportedly paid well for his time, his co-star Michelle Williams was reportedly paid less than $1,000 for the film's re-shot scenes. The rumored pay gap sparked backlash from several Hollywood stars like Jessica Chastain and Williams' close friend, Busy Phillips.

Chastain tweeted, "Please go see Michelle's performance in All The Money in The World. She's a brilliant Oscar-nominated Golden Globe-winning actress. She has been in the industry for 20 yrs. She deserves more than 1% of her male costar' s salary."

While Phillips wrote, "SHAMEFUL IS CORRECT."

The film's director, Ridley Scott, previously claimed the cast did the re-shoots for free.

Scott said in December following Spacey's dismissal, "So, I got on the phone to the cast. I said, ‘Will you come back [and reshoot]?’ They said, ‘Absolutely.’ I said, ‘For how much?’ They said, ‘For free.’ Everyone came back for nothing. That indicates how strong the feeling was."

Mark Walhberg did not return Fox News' request for comment.