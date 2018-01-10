Oprah, Rob Lowe among celebrities affected by deadly mudslides in California

The heavy rains that spawned mudslides in Southern California on Tuesday that left at least 15 people dead left a path of destruction in a wealthy enclave home to celebrities as Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe and Ellen DeGeneres.

Most deaths were believed to have occurred in Montecito, Santa Barbara County spokesman David Villalobos said. The town of about 9,000 people northwest of Los Angeles sustained heavy damage after mudslides slammed into homes, covered highways and swept away vehicles.

Television mogul Oprah Winfrey's home survived the rainstorm and ensuring mudslides. In a post on Instagram, Winfrey shared photos of the deep mud in her backyard and video of rescue helicopters hovering over her house.

"What a day! Praying for our community again in Santa Barbara. Woke up to this blazing gas fire. then swipe left to see how deep the mud is in my backyard," she wrote. "Helicopters rescuing my neighbors. Looking for missing persons. 13 lives lost. #Mudslides."

Actor Rob Lowe, who also has a home in Montecito, wrote on Twitter he was "mourning the dead in our little town tonight" and previously posting he was under mandatory evacuation.

"Praying for the survivors and preparing for whatever may come. #Montecito," he wrote.

He also referenced Oprah's home nearby in another post and recent speculation she may run for president in 2020 after her speech at the Golden Globe Awards.

"Media talking about @OPRAH “maybe” running for President in 3 years. Meanwhile, AS WE SPEAK, her Montecito home’s a staging ground for helicopter rescues. Priorities? Anyone?" he wrote on Twitter.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres shared a picture on Twitter of the flooding on the 101 in Freeway in Montecito, writing "This is not a river. This is the 101 freeway in my neighborhood right now. Montecito needs your love and support."

DeGeneres also posted how she loves "being part of the Montecito community."

The deadly mudslides also affected the hometown of models Bella and Gigi Hadid, who said in separate posts on Twitter and Instagram they "really can't believe it" and to "keep the families of Santa Barbara in your thoughts and prayers."

The mudslides are the result of a powerful rainstorm that hit state’s southern region on Monday, sending mud and left-over debris down the hillsides that were burned by the Thomas Fire.

The Thomas Fire, which is technically still burning, is the largest wildfire in California’s history since detailed record-keeping began in the 1930s. It began on Dec. 4.

Additionally, officials said that at least 21,000 people have been evacuated as a result of the mudslides, the Associated Press reported. The evacuations were ordered because the mudslides threaten the communities beneath the foothills.

The Associated Press also contributed to this report.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed