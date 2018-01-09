Gayle King: Oprah 'intrigued' by idea of White House run but not 'actively considering it'

Oprah Winfrey’s best friend, Gayle King, cooled the debate over whether the famous talk show host would run for president in 2020 saying she’s simply “intrigued” by the idea.

Speaking to her “CBS This Morning” co-anchors, King said Tuesday that Winfrey’s longtime stance on the issue hasn’t changed and that after speaking with her, she doesn’t think she’s “actively considering” a presidential bid.

“No, I absolutely don’t think that her position has changed. I don’t. You know, I was up talking to her very late last night,” King said. “She loves this country and would like to be of service in some way, but I don’t think that she’s actively considering it.”

Leaving the door open for possibility, King did hint at Winfrey’s interest on the topic.

“I do think she was intrigued by the idea. I do think that. I also know that after years of watching the ‘Oprah Show,’ you always have the right to change your mind,” King told her co-anchors.

A passionate speech at the Golden Globes Sunday Night gave way to huge speculation over Winfrey’s potential to run.

However the longtime talk show host has dismissed such rumors in the past.

Variety reported that back in October Winfrey told “CBS This Morning” that, “There will be no running for office of any kind for me.”

Winfrey campaigned for President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, but has no experience in campaigning or governing otherwise.

During a meeting with lawmakers on Tuesday, President Donald Trump told reporters that he thinks he’d win against Winfrey if it came to it, but a faceoff between the two “would be a lot of fun.”

“Yeah, I’ll beat Oprah.”