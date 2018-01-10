Jerry Seinfeld slammed for visiting 'anti-terror fantasy camp' in West Bank

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld was blasted online after he was photographed visiting a so-called “anti-terror fantasy camp” in the West Bank.

Seinfeld visited Israel with his family last week, and the visit included stops at the Israeli Air Force's Ramon Airbase and Caliber 3, a training academy that has courses for tourists to learn “how to fight terrorists,” Al Jazeera reported.

The academy, which was established by the Israeli Defense Forces in a West Bank settlement and is dubbed by some as an “anti-terror fantasy camp,” offers a “shooting adventure, paintball, survival training and self-defense” programs to tourists, according to its website.

The academy announced on its Facebook Sunday that Seinfeld and his family were there.

“Jerry Seinfeld and his family were in Caliber 3. During their visit to Israel last week, they came to us for a special and exciting activity with displays of combat, Krav Maga (self-defense), assault dogs and lots of Zionism. It was great,” the Academy allegedly wrote on its Facebook, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The academy also posted pictures of Seinfeld, who is Jewish, posing with a machine gun.

The post has since been taken down without an explanation.

Some social media users slammed the comedian for his visit to the training camp in the West Bank, an area of conflict between Israel and the Palestinian territories, Al Jazeera reported.

“Jerry Seinfeld took his kids to play war games with the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces). So cute, right? Now imagine the reaction if say Bella Hadid posed with the PFLP (Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine) of DJ Khaled (brandishing a machine gun) hung out with Hamas,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I can never unsee Jerry Seinfeld gleefully posing with a machine gun at an IDF fantasy camp,” another person tweeted.

“Cool to see Jerry Seinfeld cosplaying as a modern day colonist at camp occupier in Israel. Maybe he’s like to fund a Jim Crow themed recreational camp in the U.S.?" a social media user tweeted.

“Jerry Seinfeld and his family play fascists in the West Bank. Indoctrinating his young children to murder Palestinians and steal land. There is nothing funny about apartheid, occupation, settlement expansion and executing occupied Palestinians,” another social media user wrote.

Seinfeld did not immediately comment on the controversy surrounding his visit to the training camp.