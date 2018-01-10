Bethenny Frankel says she's considering new dating app creation

"Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel said she was considering creating her own dating app to help in her quest for love.

Frankel, 47, told People Tuesday during an event for her Skinnygirl Jeans that she was “utterly available.”

“I’m single and dating,” Frankel told People. “[I’m] utterly available.”

“I’m researching doing my own dating app so I have to test the waters,” the reality star revealed.

BETHENNY FRANKEL SENDS 10 PLANES TO PUERTO RICO FILLED WITH HURRICANE RELIEF SUPPLIES

Frankel said while she enjoys being single, there are negatives to it as well.

“The best part about being single is that the future is a fortune cookie,” Frankel said. “We just don’t know.”

“Dating is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get,” the reality star continued.

The Bravo star told US Weekly she had a date this week but was busy juggling different things in her career, which affected her personal life.

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STAR BETHENNY FRANKEL CRIES OVER EX-HUSBAND: ‘IT IS TORTURE’

“My personal life is suffering because I’m doing so much,” Frankel said. “Which is why I haven’t had a date in a while.”

The “Real Housewives” star had a public divorce from Jason Hoppy, her husband of three years. She filed for divorce in January 2013 and it was finalized in July 2016.

Frankel was currently suing Hoppy for full custody of their daughter, Bryn, 7, People reported.