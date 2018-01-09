Versace family upset over Ryan Murphy's new show, call it 'work of fiction'

The family of Gianni Versace is not happy about the recently-debuted drama series by Ryan Murphy about his untimely death.

In a statement Monday, his family said it has neither authorized nor been involved in the series.

Since members of the family didn't authorize the book from which it's partly drawn or participate in the writing of the screenplay, the series should be considered "a work of fiction," according to the statement.

Gianni Versace was fatally shot in front of his Miami Beach mansion, a victim of serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

FX's "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace," based in part on Maureen Orth's book "Vulgar Favors," stars Edgar Ramirez as Versace, Darren Criss as Cunanan and Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace. It debuts Jan. 17.

"Like the original 'American Crime Story' series 'The People vs. OJ Simpson,' which was based on Jeffrey Toobin's nonfiction bestseller 'The Run of His Life,' FX's follow-up 'The Assassination Of Gianni Versace' is based on Maureen Orth's heavily researched and authenticated nonfiction best-seller 'Vulgar Favors,' which examined the true life crime spree of Andrew Cunanan. We stand by the meticulous reporting of Ms. Orth," FX and Versace's production company, Fox 21, said in a statement per TV Guide.

Speaking to Variety at the 2018 Television Critics Association winter press tour, Murphy himself addressed the allegations by the Versace family, echoing the statements of the network.

"We issued a statement saying that this story is based on Maureen Orth's book, which is a very celebrated, lauded work of non-fiction that was vetted now for close to 20 years," Murphy said. "That's really all I have to say about it, other than of course I feel if you're family is ever portrayed in something, it's natural to sort of have a 'Well, let's wait and see what happens' [stance]."

