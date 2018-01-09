Sean Spicer says Oprah Winfrey could not be president due to her lack of 'political infrastructure'

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer said he did not think Oprah Winfrey has the “political infrastructure” to be the president of the United States.

Spicer appeared on “Good Morning Britain” Monday where hosts Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan pressed him about the rumors swirling around Oprah’s potential 2020 presidential run. The rumors began following Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards after Winfrey was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The former television host gave an impassioned speech about women and men fighting back against sexual misconduct.

Morgan said Trump’s reelection run could be damaged if Winfrey ran for president. Spicer fired back that Winfrey was not politically qualified to run.

“She doesn’t have the political infrastructure,” Spicer told Morgan and Reid. “And we’ve seen this before in our history — where people who have tried to pop in who are not in politics and have had a difficult time adjusting.”

Morgan and Reid interrupted Spicer.

“Sean, Sean, Sean!” Morgan yelled. “The current president of the United States had no political experience! Sean! You were his press secretary! Have you forgotten Donald Trump?”

Spicer laughed and asked the hosts to let him finish.

“That withstanding, President Trump proves there’s an appetite for outsiders,” Spicer added. “The question is, was that an anomaly or is that the new norm? And that’s all I’m getting at. I, 100 percent, know who I used to work for.”

When Morgan asked Spicer who would win the potential 2020 presidential election face-off, Spicer replied, “Trump, hands down, but I think Oprah would give him a run for is money.”

Following the rumors of a possible Winfrey presidential run, her longtime partner Stedman Graham told the Los Angeles Times that she was not planning to launch a campaign but it was up to the people.

“It’s up to the people. She would absolutely do it,” Graham told the Los Angeles Times.