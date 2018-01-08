Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Departed

John Heard had multiple narcotics in system at time of death, report says

By Diana Falzone | Fox News
close
Actor found in Palo Alto, California hotel room Video

'Home Alone' actor John Heard dead at age 71

Actor found in Palo Alto, California hotel room

A toxicology report for the late John Heard revealed the actor had several narcotics in his system at the time of his death, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Heard, best known for his role in "Home Alone," died on July 21, 2017. He was 71

TMZ reports that some of the drugs identified in the toxicologist results are Tramadol, Oxycodone, Oxymorphone, Xanax, Buprenorphine, Fentanyl and Hydromorphone.

Actor John Heard arrives at Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Producers Peer Group celebration of the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Monday, Sept. 12, 2011. The Emmy Awards will take place Sunday, Sept. 18 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

"Home Alone" actor John Heard died at age 71.  (AP)

Prior to his death, Heard underwent back surgery and was on prescription pain medication, according to the gossip site. Additionally, TMZ reports that the medical examiner said Heard's cause of death was from a heart attack brought on by heart disease.

At the time of Heard's death, a spokesperson for the Palo Alto Police Department told People Magazine, “I can confirm that our officers responded with the fire department to a hotel in our city yesterday on a report of a person in need of medical aid. The person was determined to be deceased. While still under investigation, the death is not considered suspicious at this time.”

Heard left behind three children.

Fox News.com Reporter and FOX411 host Diana Falzone covers celebrity news and interviews some of today's top celebrities and newsmakers.  You can follow her on Twitter @dianafalzone.