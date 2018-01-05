'Fixer Upper's' Chip and Joanna Gaines blasted on social media for pregnancy news

Not everybody was over the moon with Chip and Joanna's pregnancy announcement.

The “Fixer Upper” stars announced they were expecting their fifth child on social media just after an episode of their hit HGTV series aired on Tuesday.

Fans reveled in the news, such as one Twitter user who tweeted: “You know 2018 is going to be a great year because we’re only the second day in and Chip and Joanna Gaines have announced they are bringing another angel baby into the world.”

However, some social media users did not feel the same.

One Facebook user wrote: “Overpopulation is killing this planet. Having another child is an irresponsible act.”

Other critics accused the couple of having a child as a ploy to save their marriage, Us Weekly reported.

After the pair announced they were ending their popular home improvement series after the fifth season, some speculated the pair's marriage was on the rocks. The couple went on the “Today” show in October to shut down the rumors. Chip explained they were ending the show to spend more time with their children.

“The ‘We’re back together sex kid’ never fixes a marriage,” one person wrote, according to Us Weekly. “Just means one more kid, the marriage is still broken, and now the kid has to do pay for broken marriage sex.”

“Having a baby won’t make you better,” another person wrote.

People came to the defense of the couple and informed the HGTV stars not to listen.

“Don’t listen to the bad comments. A baby is a blessing from God and you too are good parents,” one person tweeted.

The Gaineses have not commented on the criticism they received.