Cooking with 'Friends': Cortes Family Party Chicken
CORTES FAMILY PARTY CHICKEN
Ingredients:
6-8 chicken breasts
Cheddar cheese
¼ c. butter
1½ tbsp. mustard garlic
1½ tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
2 c. breadcrumbs
½ c. parsley
1 c. grated parmesan
1 tbsp. salt
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Slice the cheddar cheese into small rectangles, approximately the size of a domino.
In a bowl, mix together the butter, mustard garlic, and Worcestershire sauce. In a separate bowl, mix together the breadcrumbs, parsley, parmesan, and salt.
To start, roll one chicken breast around a rectangle of cheese. Dip the rolled chicken breast in the butter mixture, then coat with the bread crumb mixture. Set on a cooking sheet until ready to bake. Continue this process until all chicken breasts are coated.
Bake in preheated for until fully cooked, about one hour.