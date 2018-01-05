Expand / Collapse search
Cooking with 'Friends': Cortes Family Party Chicken

Fox News contributor and his family share their favorite recipe. Video

CORTES FAMILY PARTY CHICKEN
Ingredients:
6-8 chicken breasts
Cheddar cheese
¼ c. butter
1½  tbsp. mustard garlic
1½  tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
2 c. breadcrumbs
½ c. parsley
1 c. grated parmesan
1 tbsp. salt

Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Slice the cheddar cheese into small rectangles, approximately the size of a domino.
In a bowl, mix together the butter, mustard garlic, and Worcestershire sauce. In a separate bowl, mix together the breadcrumbs, parsley, parmesan, and salt.
To start, roll one chicken breast around a rectangle of cheese. Dip the rolled chicken breast in the butter mixture, then coat with the bread crumb mixture. Set on a cooking sheet until ready to bake. Continue this process until all chicken breasts are coated.
Bake in preheated for until fully cooked, about one hour. 

 