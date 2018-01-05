Cooking with 'Friends': Cortes Family Party Chicken

CORTES FAMILY PARTY CHICKEN

Ingredients:

6-8 chicken breasts

Cheddar cheese

¼ c. butter

1½ tbsp. mustard garlic

1½ tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 c. breadcrumbs

½ c. parsley

1 c. grated parmesan

1 tbsp. salt

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Slice the cheddar cheese into small rectangles, approximately the size of a domino.

In a bowl, mix together the butter, mustard garlic, and Worcestershire sauce. In a separate bowl, mix together the breadcrumbs, parsley, parmesan, and salt.

To start, roll one chicken breast around a rectangle of cheese. Dip the rolled chicken breast in the butter mixture, then coat with the bread crumb mixture. Set on a cooking sheet until ready to bake. Continue this process until all chicken breasts are coated.

Bake in preheated for until fully cooked, about one hour.