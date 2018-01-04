Ellen Page marries dance teacher Emma Portner

“Juno” star Ellen Page is a married woman.

Page, 30, who came out as gay during an emotional speech at a Human Rights Campaign conference in 2014, announced Wednesday she has wed Emma Portner, who teaches contemporary jazz at the Broadway Dance Center in New York.

Page posted the announcment on Instagram with a photo of the couple’s hands showing off wedding bands on their ring fingers.

"Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife. @emmaportner," Page’s caption stated.

Portner also posted the photograph of the couple’s hands with a caption stating: “I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! I LOVE YOU!”

People reported the “Flatliners” actress began posting photos of her with Portner on her social media accounts over the summer. Page has posted videos of her with Portner doing interpretative dance and covering songs.

Portner has also been credited with choreographing for pop star Justin Bieber.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.