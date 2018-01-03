Expand / Collapse search
Jessica Chastain promises a 'major change is coming' to Hollywood

Hollywood's first awards show of the new year included a visit from Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot and a promise from Jessica Chastain that "major change is coming" to how women are treated in the industry.

In her speech to the crowd gathered at the city's convention center, Chastain predicted changes to what she called a "flawed system" in Hollywood. The "Molly's Game" star was one of several actresses at the ceremony supporting the just-announced Time's Up, an anti-harassment coalition.

"I want to acknowledge what a difficult year 2017 has been for all of us," said Chastain according to Variety. "Major change is coming. Change is good. Change is needed. Through a joint effort we will make things better. We must be better. And we will."

Jessica Chastain promises "major changes" were coming to Hollywood as she accepted the chairman's award for "Molly's Game" at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Palm Springs, Calif.  (AP)

Actors Gary Oldman, Holly Hunter, Sam Rockwell and others journeyed to the desert for the Palm Springs International Film Festival's opening gala Tuesday evening. It's a non-televised ceremony that offers a chance for honorees to reconnect with friends, prepare for the more high-profile upcoming Golden Globe Awards and promote mostly little-seen movies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.