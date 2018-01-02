Michelle Obama's guest sues NBC after being booted from 'The Voice' taping

Michelle Obama wasn’t able to save a veteran from NBCUniversal’s tight security, according to a new lawsuit obtained by Page Six.

Greg Duncan filed a suit against NBCUniversal on Dec. 29, 2017, after he alleges he was booted from a taping of “The Voice” on May 2, 2016. He claims he was banned from the NBCUniversal lot permanently and it’s costing him work as an aspiring actor.

He is now suing for an unspecified amount of damages.

In docs viewed by Page Six, Duncan claims the former first lady’s office invited him to a taping honoring military veterans and that he confirmed his attendance ahead of time. He says he went through two security screenings after he arrived at the NBCUniversal lot and even had a conversation with a security staffer that ended in “Enjoy the show.” He consumed food and drink on the lot for hours before taking a shuttle to the studio where the taping was taking place, but he didn’t get the chance to see the show.

“As the shuttle reached the studio, Mr. Duncan and the other guests disembarked,” the suit alleges. “While standing in the line prior to actual studio admission, Mr. Duncan was approached by an NBCUniversal, Inc. security manager. This security manager told Mr. Duncan that Mr. Duncan’s photograph, as well as a video of Mr. Duncan’s likeness had been distributed to all NBCUniversal, Inc. security personnel. This particular NBCUniversal, Inc. security manager indicated that he recognized Mr. Duncan. When Mr. Duncan reminded the security manager that he had previously worked various jobs on the lot as a security officer and commercial actor, the security manager independently corroborated the fact.”

But Duncan says he was asked to leave by two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and two NBCUniversal security personnel.

“These four individuals informed Mr. Duncan that they had been directed to take such action by members of the U.S. Secret Service,” the suit read. “The U.S. Secret Service had requested that Mr. Duncan be escorted off the premises. Mr. Duncan asked to know the reason for his expulsion. All four individuals indicated that they were ignorant with respect to the specific reason Mr. Duncan’s guest privileges were being revoked.”

Duncan, a US Coast Guard commander, claims he tried to set up meetings with the Secret Service to straighten out the situation, but he was never able to confirm a date before visiting the lot again to film a commercial.

Duncan was informed when he showed up for work that he was banned permanently from the property for “[resembling] a ‘lookout’” who shouldn’t have been on the set. The Secret Service cleared him of any wrongdoing in a meeting after the fact, but NBCUniversal never cleared him, per the suit.

Duncan’s lawyer did not comment. NBCUniversal didn’t return our request for comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.