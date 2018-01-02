Chef Mark Bailey's New Year's Top Game Day Recipes

FETA-AVOCADO TOAST CROSTINI WITH BACON

Ingredients:

1 loaf French or baguette bread, sliced

10-12 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

2 Haas avocado, mashed

Feta cheese, crumbled

Fresh basil, chopped

Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Brush baguette slices with olive oil and arrange on baking sheet face up. Lightly toast for 3-5 minutes. Remove from oven.

Spread each slice with avocado. Season with salt and pepper. Top with crumbled cheese and bacon. Garnish with basil and serve.

CHICKEN AND PEPPER JACK PIZZA

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. canola or olive oil

½ c. chopped sweet onion

3 c. bell peppers, diced

1 (13.8 oz.) tube refrigerated pizza dough

½ c. salsa

2 c. pepper jack cheese

Chopped cilantro or dried oregano (optional)

1½ c. shredded chicken

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion; sauté 2 minutes. Add bell peppers; sauté 5 minutes or until crisp-tender.

Meanwhile, unroll pizza dough onto a 15”x10” jelly roll pan coated with cooking spray; press dough evenly to all edges of pan. Bake in preheated oven for 8 minutes. 3.

Stir salsa into cooked vegetables then spread vegetables over partially baked crust. Top with chicken and cheese.

Bake another 10-12 minutes or until crust is deep golden brown. Cut into squares. Garnish with cilantro or oregano, if desired.

EASY JERK WINGS

Ingredients:

3 lbs. chicken wings, drumettes and flats separated

2 tbsp. ground allspice

2 tbsp. ground ginger

1 tbsp. sugar

1 tbsp. salt

2 tsp. ground black pepper

3 tbsp. jerk seasoning, mild or spicy

1 tbsp. vinegar

2 tbsp. soy sauce

1/3 c. canola oil

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Mix jerk seasoning, vinegar, oil and soy sauce in a small bowl. Set aside.

In a large bowl, season chicken with salt, pepper, allspice, ginger and sugar. Add jerk seasoning marinade to chicken. Thoroughly rub chicken.

Transfer chicken to baking pan. Bake chicken for 45-55 minutes until dark and crispy.

Serve warm with sour cream dipping sauce.

SWEET AND SPICY CRANBERRY MEATBALLS

Ingredients:

2 lbs. lean ground beef

½ c. bread crumbs

1/3 c. dry minced onion

2 eggs, beaten

½ c. milk

2 tsp. ground ginger

2 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

SWEET AND SPICY CRANBERRY SAUCE

Ingredients:

1 (14 oz.) can whole cranberry sauce

¼ c. quality hoisin sauce

¼ c. ketchup

2 tbsp. red wine vinegar

2 tbsp. soy sauce

2 tbsp. brown sugar

2 tbsp. hot sauce

1 tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. ground ginger

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Place a baking rack on top of a baking sheet.

In a large bowl, combine all of the meatball ingredients, mix until well combined. Roll meat mixture into balls. Place meatballs onto prepared baking sheet and bake for 5 minutes, or until lightly browned.

Meanwhile, add all of the Sweet and Spicy Cranberry Sauce ingredients starting with just 2 teaspoons hot sauce to a bowl and mix to combine. You can add more hot sauce to taste at the end of cooking.

Line the bottom of your slow cooker with meatballs, then a layer of Sweet and Spicy Cranberry Sauce, then the remaining meatballs followed by the remaining sauce. Gently stir meatballs.

Cover and cook on low heat for 2 hours. Taste and stir in additional hot sauce. Keep warm until serving.