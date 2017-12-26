Expand / Collapse search
Dustin Diamond stars as Harvey Weinstein in graphic new music video

FILE - In this May 29, 2015, file photo, television actor Dustin Diamond, center, leaves court in Port Washington, Wisc., after being convicted of two misdemeanors stemming from a barroom fight on Christmas Day 2014. Diamond, of "Saved by the Bell" fame, is set to be sentenced Thursday, June 25, 2015. (AP Photo/Dana Ferguson, File)

Dustin Diamond jumped back into acting for TENLo’s latest music video.

On Christmas Day, the band released visuals for “Kill All The Things,” in which Diamond, 40, plays disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The video shows Diamond’s character taking drugs and drinking heavily before being lured into a hotel room by a brunette (who turns out to be a nun).

After the woman gets him into bed, she pulls out a knife only to slash him repeatedly in the chest until he’s dead.

According to TMZ, the gruesome video was shot this this summer, but the Weinstein angle was added later.

Warning, the below video contains graphic content.