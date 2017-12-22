Dadgum Good Recipes: Oink 'n' Gobble and Smoked Prime Rib

John McLemore, chef and author of "Dadgum That's Good, Too" cooks up a Christmas feast!

SMOKED PRIME RIB

Ingredients:

1 (4-6 lbs.) prime rib roast

¼ tbsp. onion powder

1/8 tbsp. garlic powder

1 tbsp. black pepper

1 tbsp. white pepper

1 tbsp. paprika

1 tbsp. red pepper

1 tbsp. kosher salt

Instructions:

Place prime rib in a large pan.

In a small bowl, combine all spices. Season roast with the mixture and let stand for 30 to 45 minutes.

For the smoker, load the wood tray with one small handful of wood chips and preheat the smoker to 250°F.

Place roast, fat side up, directly on rack in smoker. Reduce temperature to 225°F and add more wood chips. Add extra wood chips every 1 to 1½ hours during cooking time.

Using meat thermometer to check temperature, cook until desired temperature is reached. For medium rare to medium, the cooking time is approximately 4 to 6 hours, equaling roughly 1 hour per pound. (See temperatures below. Remember, meat will continue to cook for a few minutes when taken out of the smoker and covered with aluminum foil.)

Once you have removed the prime rib, cover it with foil and let it rest for 15 to 20 minutes before cutting. This will help keep prime rib warm and juicy.

DONENESS CHART:

125°F Rare

135°F Medium-Rare

145°F Medium

155°F Medium-Well

165°F Well Done (not recommend for a prime rib.)

OINK 'N' GOBBLE

Ingredients:

Apple juice

Water

1 whole turkey (about 19 lbs.), thawed if frozen

Creole marinade, Butterball Buttery Creole Injection Marinade recommended

Cajun seasoning, Butterball Cajun Seasoning recommended

¼ c. honey

¼ c. dark brown sugar, packed

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 precooked butt portion ham (10 lbs.)

2 tbsp. whole cloves (optional)

1 (8 oz.) cajun butter marinade injection kit, divided

Instructions:

For Dadgum Good Smoked Turkey:

Fill water pan 1/3 full with a 50/50 mixture of apple juice and water. Preheat smoker to 225°F.

Rinse and dry the thawed turkey. Using a marinade injection syringe, inject turkey with one jar of Butterball Buttery Creole marinade. Season outside and inside of turkey with Butterball Cajun Seasoning, rubbing it into the skin.

Place turkey on middle rack in smoker and close the door. Smoke for 9½ hours*, or until internal temperature in breast reaches 165°F. Proceed to next step, when turkey is on the last hour and 45 minutes of cooking time.

*This total cooking time is for a 19-pound whole turkey. Based on the weight of your turkey, you will need to adjust the total cooking time. Estimated time at 225°F is about 30 minutes per pound. Make sure your internal temperature in the breast reaches 165°F. For a quicker cook time, you may increase smoker temp to 275°F and smoke at 18 minutes per pound.

For Sweet 'n' Spicy Smoked Ham:

Make sure smoker temp is at 225°F.

In a small bowl, combine honey, brown sugar and mustard and rub over entire ham. On top of backside of ham, score an area about 5” wide and 3” deep. Push whole cloves, if using, into this area. Using a marinade injection syringe, inject ham with 4 oz. of the Cajun butter marinade. Place in a deep disposable aluminum foil pan, and pour remaining 4 oz. of marinade in bottom of pan.

Place ham above turkey and smoke, uncovered, for 45 minutes. Remove from smoker and cover with aluminum foil.

Return to smoker and smoke for an additional hour or until internal temperature reaches 160°F. Remove from smoker, ladle some of the marinade over and slice. If the cloves are in the way, remove and slice remaining ham.