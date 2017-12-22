Entertainment

Country stars share their favorite Christmas songs

 (Reuters)

Country singers shared their favorite holiday tunes.

  • 1. Loretta Lynn

    Loretta Lynn

    AP

    My favorite Christmas song is "White Christmas" by Bing Crosby. It gets me in the holiday mood.

  • 2. Amy Grant

    Amy Grant

    AP

    “O Come All Ye Faithful." I have such fond memories of singing this with my dad.

  • 3. Sarah McLachlan

    Sarah McLachlan

    Reuters

    "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day."

  • 4. Chris Young

    Chris Young

    Reuters

    One of my favorite Christmas songs from my childhood is "There's A New Kid In Town" from Alan Jackson's "Honky Tonk Christmas." It's one of my favorite Christmas albums from top to bottom. And I'm so grateful that he guested on that same song with me on my Christmas record.

  • 5. Joey Alexander

    Joey Alexander

    ABC

    Child prodigy Joey Alexander, who is on tour with country star Kelsea Ballerini, says his favorite holiday tune is "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year." He told us, "It's a cheerful song celebrating my favorite holiday!"

