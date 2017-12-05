Kim Kardashian riles Taylor Swift fans after posting Kanye West's 'Famous' exhibit photo

First the snake, now the rat emoji.

Kim Kardashian riled Taylor Swift fans on Monday after the reality star posted an Instagram photo of her taking a picture of the 2016 “Famous” exhibit that included wax figures of naked Kanye West lying next to naked Taylor Swift.

“Famous,” Kardashian captioned it with a clear image of Swift’s naked wax figure.

Many Swift fans were offended by the post and flooded Kardashian’s comment feed with the rat emoji, inspired by the singer’s latest album— imagining Swift, the snake, who eats Kim, the rat.

The exhibit was part of West’s 2016 music video for his song “Famous,” where he rapped: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b---h famous.”

The lyrics led to a massive feud between Kardashian and Swift, who claimed West never called her about the verses before the song was released. Kardashian then posted a taped conversation of West telling Swift about the lyrics, along with the snake emoji.

Swift, in turn, released a statement saying she never denied the phone conversation happened, but didn’t know the word “b---h” would be used.

Swift embraced the snake emoji for her new album “Reputation.” Fans also speculated several songs were inspired by the “bad blood” between her and Kardashian-West.