‘Long Island Medium's' Theresa Caputo splits from husband of 28 years

"Long Island Medium" stars Theresa and Larry Caputo have ended their marriage after 28 years.

The couple did not give a reason for their breakup, but noted that they remain “united” in a statement published on Sunday.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” the pair said in a joint statement to People. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

The couple tied the knot in 1989 and have two children together, daughter Victoria and son Larry Jr., who have both appeared on the TLC series.

The show follows Theresa, 51, as she helps people connect with lost loved ones. In an episode which aired earlier this month, she confessed that she and Larry were going through, “not such great times.”

