Garth Brooks fans in the dark when power goes out at NJ show

A power outage left Garth Brooks' fans briefly in the dark for his final performance after a three-night stop at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The outage occurred just before 8 p.m. Sunday while a warm-up act was on the stage. Fans sang Brooks' song, "Friends in Low Places" while they waited for the lights to come back on.

The Prudential Center wrote on social media "At approximately 7:50 p.m. tonight, Prudential Center experienced a brief power outage. Power was quickly restored and tonight’s performance is proceeding as scheduled."

Public Service Electric and Gas is investigating what caused the outage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.