Bryan Singer fired from Queen biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' for alleged unprofessional behavior

Director Bryan Singer has reportedly been fired from the movie “Bohemian Rhapsody” after complaints of absences and unprofessional behavior on the set.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news, the studio’s decision to give Singer the boot came after he was routinely absent from set with little to no warning, often forcing cinematographer Thomas Newton Sigel to step into the director’s role. The news falls in line with reports from Variety last week that stated producers at 20th Century Fox, New Regency and Graham King said filming was suspended because of Singer’s “unexpected unavailability.”

The film, a biopic about famed Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, has been in production for a long time with Singer posting many behind-the-scenes images and videos on his Instagram. “Mr. Robot” star Rami Malek has reportedly also clashed with Singer on set after the star allegedly complained to the studio saying Singer was absent too often, was unreliable and unprofessional. The director was reportedly warned by the studio prior to production beginning about his professionalism, but tensions eventually boiled over into a nearly physical altercation between the director and the film’s star that resulted in Singer allegedly throwing something.

The duo reportedly settled their differences and production was expected to resume. However, the final straw reportedly came when Singer did not return to the London set after Thanksgiving, with reports indicating he was still in the U.S. Representatives for Singer didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

According to THR, the studio only has about two more weeks left of principal photography on the film, but is still expected to name a directorial replacement for Singer in the coming days.

Representatives for the studio also did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.