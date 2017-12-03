'Entourage' star sticks up for Jeremy Piven amid sexual misconduct allegations

Fellow “Entourage” actor Kevin Dillon came to the defense of pal Jeremy Piven Saturday, saying the sexual assault claims against him are a “witch hunt.”

“I’ve never seen him do anything like that. He’s been nothing but a gentleman,” Dillon, 52, told TMZ in a video.

Dillon, who portrayed Johnny Drama on the hit HBO show, was also disturbed to learn the claims against Piven caused CBS not to pick up his series “Wisdom of the Crowd” for another season.

“I think he’s getting railroaded here,” Dillon said.

He believes the allegations made by four women should be substantiated before Piven’s career take any hits.

Playboy model Ariane Bellamar, who appeared on “Entourage,” is one of the women who claim Piven fondled her.

Bellamar slammed Dillon after he defended Piven.

“Kevin Dillon’s lies do not surprise me; after all, he was on set, in my scene, at the Playboy mansion the day Jeremy Piven assaulted me while we were filming the ‘Aquamansion’ episode of Entourage,” she said.

“These tactics to discredit his victims share many similarities with those used in the long-running Weinstein coverup.”

Piven has denied the allegations.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.