Blake Shelton slams rumor alleging he had a secret meeting with Paul Ryan

Blake Shelton is firing back on Twitter after reports claimed the country crooner met with House Speaker Paul Ryan.

GossipCop.com reported Thursday photos of People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” and his girlfriend, singer Gwen Stefani, meeting the Republican at Shelton’s restaurant Ole Red in Oklahoma were spotted on Twitter this week. Rumors swirled that the 41-year-old had a not-so-secret meeting with Ryan on the night before Thanksgiving.

“The controversial Republican has been widely criticized for the GOP’s proposed tax plan that many believe will cut wealthy people’s taxes and take away healthcare for those in need,” notes the celebrity news site. “As a result, many social media users were outraged by Shelton mingling with Ryan.”

The “I’ll Name the Dogs” singer didn’t take the gossip too kindly, causing him to go on a Twitter tirade:

"I can’t even fathom the gossip I read about myself anymore. Seriously.. Literally walked into a restaurant WITH MY FAMILY (including children, LOTS of children), bumped to a politician that I’ve never even met before, said hello and took pictures (like I would try to do with anyone I meet who asks)," Shelton wrote. "Then we immediately left because it was too cold for the outdoor area we had reserved. And now according to the internet we were hanging out or having some big secret meeting in a PUBLIC restaurant!!!!!! WTF?!!! Are you kidding me? I don’t do politics no matter WHAT you’ve read about me and how it’s been spun. And THATS the TRUTH from ME. And if you can find it in your heart to hate me for that then so be it. This is out of control…”

Shelton added, “Oh! And one more thing… There is a S------D of fake accounts out there claiming to be me. Be careful… Actually why the hell are we even on here anymore? Let’s go live our lives!!!”

Shelton quickly received support from actress Alison Sweeney of “Days of our Lives” fame:

Shelton and Stefani did celebrate Thanksgiving together in the artist’s hometown of Oklahoma, but the former No Doubt star shared completely different images from their time together on Instagram: