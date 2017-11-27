Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-star Patrick J. Adams and others react to her royal engagement

Now that “Suits” star Meghan Markle is officially engaged to Prince Harry, her USA network co-star, and TV fiance, has shared his thoughts on the big news.

Patrick J. Adams, who plays Mike Ross the person that Markle’s Rachel Zane is engaged to on the show, was among the first to react to the big engagement news on Twitter, first with a tongue-in-cheek joke.

“She said she was just going out to get some milk…” he wrote over a retweet of the engagement announcement from Kensington Palace.

Hours later, he posted a proper note of congratulations to Markle and the prince for all his followers to see.

“Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love.”

Unfortunately for fans of the show, it was previously reported that the star would not return to Season 8 of the popular USA network drama. What this means for her character’s wedding is unclear.

“Suits” fans will be delighted to hear that her on-screen boyfriend isn’t the only one to wish her well in her new life as part of the royal family. Wendell Pierce, her on-screen dad, posted a similar note of congratulations on Monday.

“Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement. Harry you have her TV Father’s blessing. Robert Zane approves.”

As Deadline notes, series creator Aaron Korsh posted his congratulations on Twitter as well as co-star Sarah Rafferty.