'Let it Go' singers Demi Lovato, Idina Menzel sued by man claiming hit ripped off song

A Chilean singer is suing anyone remotely connected to the smash hit “Let it Go,” claiming it was shamelessly ripped off from one of his songs.

Jaime Ciero claims in a new lawsuit that the smash hit from "Frozen" was inspired by his 2008 song “Volar” and wants royalties from Disney, Idina Menzel and Demi Lovato.

According to TMZ, Ciero said his single was “a huge international success reaching millions of listeners and landing on numerous charts of the most popular, top-performing songs.”

Despite it being in Spanish, Ciero claims there are striking similarities between “Volar” – which translates to “Fly”– and "Let it Go," including note combinations, structures, hooks, melodies, lyrics, themes, production and textures.

Ciero is requesting profits from the film, the music and marketing.

Menzel, who recorded the track for the movie, and Lovato, who recorded the radio single, are specifically named in the suit.

It’s unclear if the composer of "Let it Go," Robert Lopez, is included in the suit. TMZ said a number of other associated acts are mentioned in the court papers.

This is not the first time “Frozen,” the highest-grossing animated film of all time, has been sued.

In 2014, a Peruvian author claimed Disney plagiarized the story of her autobiography, “Yearnings of the Heart.” Isabella Tanikumi, whose birth name is Amy Gonzalez, filed a lawsuit for copyright infringement worth $250 million against Disney.

She claims Disney plagiarized her own life story in 18 different ways.

According to Disney, the movie was inspired on a Han Christian Andersen fairy tale.