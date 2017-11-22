David Cassidy discusses fame, retirement plans in one of his last interviews before his death

In one of his last interviews before his death, David Cassidy talks candidly about his childhood, his quick rise to fame on "The Partridge Family" and the 49-year career he spent making music and entertaining audiences around the world.

Cassidy died Tuesday after suffering liver and kidney failure, his publicist confirmed. He was 67.

Months before his death the former child star spoke to the Children of Song podcast about his plans for retirement.

"Well, 49 years is a long career," Cassidy said of his decision to retire. "'Believe it or not, because I traveled so much but only for work, I'm going to take a long trip, vacation and actually see some of the places I thought were great."

In the episode, Cassidy describes the life a teen idol, one that involves being stuffed in the trunk of a Toyota to escape from Madison Square Garden, only to be left alone in a dressing room in Queens for three hours.

Cassidy is as revealing as he his reflective in talking about sneaking by 30,000 fans disguised in a wig and women’s clothes before a record crowd at the Steel Pier in Atlantic City. Through his stories, you can also see an artist who is coming to terms with retirement and saying goodbye to his fans.

"[I] didn’t know any different," Cassidy said of fame. "When people asked me, 'What was it like? You had the biggest fan club in the world, you were the No. 1 person touring all over the planet.' The only way to answer was, 'Phenomenal, overwhelming."

Joined by Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, this episode looks at the eerie similarities between their late father Ricky Nelson and David Cassidy.

Click here to listen to David Cassidy's full interview with Children of Song.