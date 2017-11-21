David Cassidy, 'Partridge Family' star, dead at 67

"Partridge Family" star David Cassidy died Tuesday after suffering liver and kidney failure, his publicist confirmed. He was 67.

"David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long," spokeswoman JoAnn Geffen said. "Thank you for the abundance of love and support you have shown him these many years."

Cassidy was admitted to a Fort Lauderdale, Fla. hospital Wednesday, though his condition was not reported until this past Saturday. Geffen told multiple news outlets over the weekend that Cassidy was suffering from multiple organ failure.

Born into a show business family, Cassidy rocketed to stardom on ABC’s "The Partridge Family," a sitcom about a widow (played by Cassidy’s stepmother Shirley Jones) and her five children who form a rock band and tour the country. As eldest son Keith Partridge, Cassidy became a global heartthrob as the face -- and voice -- of the Partridge Family’s biggest hit, “I Think I Love You.”

After "The Partridge Family" ended in 1974, Cassidy devoted himself to recording and songwriting, but struggled to match the success of his early-20s, with none of his subsequent albums making a dent in the charts.

Late in life, Cassidy struggled with numerous personal problems. He was charged with driving under the influence on three separate occasions between November 2010 and January 2014. After the third incident, he entered rehab and a California judge sentenced him to five years’ probation. Cassidy’s third wife, Sue Shifrin, filed for divorce in February of 2014 after 23 years of marriage.

In February 2015, Cassidy filed for bankruptcy, listing assets and debts of up to $10 million. That September, he was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Florida.

This past February, Cassidy revealed to PEOPLE Magazine that he was battling dementia after he struggled to remember song lyrics and fell off the stage at a show in California. His mother, Broadway actress Evelyn Ward, died in 2012 after suffering from the same illness.

At the same concert, Cassidy announced he was retiring after 50 years in the entertainment industry, saying the grind of touring combined with arthritis had taken its toll.

