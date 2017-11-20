Seth Meyers in final talks to host the 2018 Golden Globes

Seth Meyers political humor continues to prove successful for him as he’s now the current front-runner to host the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. Multiple reports indicate that the late-night host is close to a deal with NBC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Meyers is currently in final negotiations with the network to host the show, which would be a first for the 43-year-old comedian. In the past, he’s done similar gigs such as hosting the 2014 Emmys and the 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner. Of course, he’s also been hosting “Late Night” since 2014, but has never graced the Golden Globes stage as the host.

The move isn’t all that surprising given NBC not only plays home to Meyers’ show, but also broadcasts the Golden Globes. Previously, the show has been hosted by the likes of Jimmy Fallon, Ricky Gervais and a combination of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

As Deadline notes Meyers has seen a spike in viewership this year thanks to his constant criticism of Donald Trump and his administration. NBC recently claimed its fourth consecutive 52-week demo ratings win and remains number one in late-night.

In recent weeks, his “A Closer Look” segment has tackled issues such as Roy Moore, Rex Tillerson allegedly insulting Trump, the president’s trip to Asia and sexual harassment.