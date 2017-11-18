Chef George Duran's Thanksgiving Recipes

SPICE RUBBED BEER CAN CHICKEN OR TURKEY

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. garlic powder

1 tbsp. ground cumin

1 tbsp. ground coriander

1 tbsp. paprika

1 tbsp. kosher salt

1 tbsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp. cayenne pepper

½ c. extra-virgin olive oil

1 lemon, zested

1 (3½ to 4 lbs.) chicken

1 (12 oz.) can beer

Instructions:

Heat a gas or charcoal grill with a lid big enough to accommodate the bird. Put a drip pan below the grates. Mix the ingredients for the Spice Rub until they are well blended. (This will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for 1 week.) Rub it all over the chicken, inside and out. Open the beer and take a big swig or just pour out a couple of ounces. Sit the chicken on the beer can so the legs are at the bottom and the wings are at the top. Stand the beer can on the grates over the drip pan. Put the cover on and cook over indirect heat until the juices run clear, about 1 hour. (If using charcoal, push the coals to 1 side so the chicken is not over direct heat.)

Note: This chicken can also be cooked in a 350°F oven. Just stand the beer can in a shallow roasting pan and cook about 1 hour or until juices run clear.

For Turkey: To make beer-can turkey, simply triple the recipe and use a larger beer can to place in the cavity of your turkey. Cook turkey as you would normally, until juices run clear.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CORNBREAD MUFFIN STUFFING

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

4 oz. Italian sausages, like Jimmy Dean Premium Fresh Roll Sausage

1 c. chopped carrot 1 cup chopped celery (2 stalks)

1 c. chopped onion

Kosher salt or table salt

Freshly ground black pepper

½ c. snipped fresh sage

4 (4 oz.) corn muffins

3 large eggs

½ c. chicken stock or broth

Non-stick cooking spray

Instructions:

Heat the oven to 350°F. Remove the casings from the sausages. Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat and add the sausage meat. Cook, breaking up the meat into small pieces, until browned and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Drain on a paper towel lined plate and set aside to cool while you cook the vegetables. Wipe out any excess fat from the pan with paper towels. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in the same skillet over medium-high heat. Add the carrots, celery, and onion. Season with salt and pepper and add the sage. Cook until the vegetables are soft, about 10 minutes. Set aside to cool a bit. Crumble the corn muffins into a large bowl. Put in the cooled sausage and vegetables. Add the eggs and 1/4 cup chicken stock. Using your hands, mix well adding more stock if the stuffing is too dry. Spray a 2-quart oven-proof baking dish with cooking spray.

Put the stuffing into the dish and bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until the top is browned and crispy. Alternatively, you may cook stuffing in individual muffin tins and form “tops” to make personal stuffing muffins.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HASSELBACK POTATOES WITH THYME AND ALMONDS

Ingredients:

6 medium Yukon Gold, Russet or other potatoes

6 tbsp. Challenge Butter, melted

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

¾ tsp. minced fresh thyme leaves

1 tbsp. finely chopped or ground almonds

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425˚F. Line a rimmed small baking pan with foil. Melt butter and combine with salt, pepper and chopped thyme. Set aside. Scrub potatoes and pat them dry. (Peel potatoes if desired.) Cut slits in the potatoes leaving the bottom intact: Line potato up between ¼-inch thick wooden spatula handles or chop-stick on a cutting board or use Hasselbach cutting board. Cut potatoes crosswise, straight down at ⅛ to ¼-inch intervals. Brush potatoes, top and bottom, with seasoned butter mixture, using about half of the mixture. Place potatoes on prepared rimmed baking pan. Bake 30 minutes. During baking potatoes will fan out but press sides to increase the gaps. Brush with remaining butter mixture and sprinkle ground almonds. Return to oven and bake for additional 20 to 30 minutes.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CRANBERRY JELLY IN A MOLD

Ingredients:

1 (8 oz.) package fresh or frozen cranberries

2¼ c. cranberry juice

½ c. sugar

3 envelopes unflavored gelatin

Nonstick cooking spray

Instructions:

In a saucepan over medium-high heat, cook the cranberries, 2 cups cranberry juice, and sugar until the mixture is bubbling and the cranberries have burst. Meanwhile, sprinkle the gelatin over the remaining 1/4 cup cranberry juice to soften. Whisk the gelatin mixture into the hot cranberries. Strain this into a bowl and let cool. Spray your mold with nonstick cooking spray and pour the cooled juice into the mold. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours or overnight. To unmold, briefly dip the mold into hot water to loosen it.

