Ryan Seacrest reportedly accused of misconduct by former co-worker

A woman has reportedly accused Ryan Seacrest of alleged misconduct while the pair worked together at E! News, according to a report Friday.

A stylist claimed the alleged incident happened about a decade ago while Seacrest, known for his roles on “American Idol” and “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” was employed there, Variety reported. No details of the alleged encounter were available but the entertainment news company is reportedly looking into the claim.

In a statement to Variety, Seacrest acknowledged the allegations made against him and said he was “truly sorry” if he made his accuser “feel anything but respected” and that he would cooperate with the investigation.

But he denied the allegations wholeheartedly, calling them “reckless,” and said he believes his history in the industry will speak for itself, Variety reported.

“Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I’ve endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that’s how I believe it should be,” Seacrest said in the statement. “I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question.”

“I’m proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself,” he said. “I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices.”

E! News did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.