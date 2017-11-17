Jennifer Hudson splits from fiancé, obtains restraining order against him

Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Hudson and her longtime partner and fiancé David Otunga have called it quits after 10 years together.

The singer also received a protective order Thursday against Otunga, People reported.

“They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” Hudson’s rep told People.

“Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son,” the representative continued.

The “Dreamgirls” actress and the former pro wrestler have a son together, David Daniel Otunga Jr., 8.

Tracy M. Rizzo, Otunga’s attorney, released a statement to People regarding the restraining order. Rizzo claimed Hudson received the order in attempt to stop Otunga from getting sole custody of their child.

“Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him. Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child,” the statement read.

Otunga, 37, and Hudson, 36, got engaged in Sept. 2008. They had their son together in Aug. 2009.