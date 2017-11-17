Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are married, reports say

It seems Serena Williams is a married woman.

The 36-year-old tennis pro and Alexis Ohanian said "I do" in a gorgeous Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding at Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans on Thursday, according to multiple media reports.

The lovely couple was surrounded by their closest family and friends, including their adorable 2-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Guests at the ceremony "were expected to dress to the theme,” a source tells ET.

Among the attendees were Beyonce, Eva Longoria, Ciara, Lala, Kelly Rowland and Serena's sister, Venus. The source also tells ET that upon arrival, the guests were greeted with the song "Be Our Guest" and drinks before the ceremony.

Serena also reportedly had a dress change before the reception.

The night before, the lovebirds held their rehearsal dinner at Meril restaurant. The source also reveals to ET that the day after their wedding, the couple and their guests will have "a full-blown brunch at the Ace Hotel with a DJ, games and recovery bar."

Williams and the Reddit co-founder began dating in 2015. They announced their engagement last December, sharing the news on Ohanian's information sharing website.

"I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome, To escort me to my very own 'charming.' Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle." Williams wrote. "At the same table we first met by chance. But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes."

The twosome then welcomed their first child together, little Alexis, on Sept. 1.

Earlier this week, the parents shared a video of their baby girl preparing to board a private jet as the family made their way to the wedding location.