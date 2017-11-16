'Rehab Addict' Nicole Curtis worries custody agreement is 'traumatic' for her son

“Rehab Addict” star Nicole Curtis, 41, is concerned her 2 ½ year old son will be traumatized from her messy custody battle with his father, her ex Shane Maguire.

Curtis told People magazine she worries splitting time between her home and Maguire’s home could be difficult for her son Harper. Her 30-month-old still breastfeeds, a decision she has defended against her critics who believe he is too old to breastfeed.

“He has attachment issues with all this hustling back and forth,” she told People. “And whether it’s the mother or the father, when you take that person away for [a period of time], it does have a traumatic effect.”

Curtis kept her pregnancy under wraps while she filmed her hit DIY show.

“I was worried about being judged,” she said. “It was a very difficult time for me. There I was, almost 40, having another child on my own.”

Curtis has been engaged in a very public custody battle with Harper’s father. During their contentious back-and-forth, Maguire accused Curtis of continuing to breastfeed Harper to limit his time with the child. The two have joint custody of Harper.

Curtis has had other public struggles in recent years.

The star's mom claimed she was being harassed with threatening calls and texts by her famous daughter. Her father had reportedly threatened in the past to go to the press with information about his daughter.

“Our situation is absolutely horrifying and heartbreaking,” Curtis told Country Living in April. “I can’t say anymore to that.”



She was also recently sued by the city of Minneapolis over claims she failed to redevelop a property she purchased for $2. Curtis has said she was "threatened and harassed" during the back-and-forth with the city.

"My life is absolutely not perfect," she told the magazine.