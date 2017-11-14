Diana Ross loses fanny pack at Marshalls, thanks ‘angel’ stranger for returning it

Diana Ross has “endless love” for the stranger who found her fanny pack at a Los Angeles Marshalls.

The singer revealed on Twitter she lost her fanny pack while shopping at a Marshalls over the weekend. But don’t fret, she got it back thanks to a “guardian angel.”

“Thank U to the Angell (sic) I lost my fanny pack in Marshall’s in LA on Olympic & someone turned it in, What a blessing,” Ross tweeted.

“Again this morning I’m so grateful. I will ‘pay forward,’” she added.

Ross was shopping for a gift at the discount store when she lost the fanny pack, Page Six reported.

Ross is set to release her new album, “Diamond Diana: The Legacy Collection,” on Friday.