Harvey Weinstein expelled from Television Academy
Harvey Weinstein was reportedly expelled on Monday from the prestigious Television Academy after more than 80 women spoke out, accusing the Hollywood mogul of sexual assault, harassment and rape, throughout a number of decades.
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, in a meeting on Monday, voted to expel Weinstein from the Academy for life, according to Variety.
HARVEY WEINSTEIN RECENT RAPE ALLEGATIONS ARE 'CREDIBLE,' EVIDENCE IS GATHERED FOR POSSIBLE ARREST WARRANT: NYPD
“After a hearing today, the Television Academy’s governance has voted to expel Harvey Weinstein from the Academy for life,” the Academy wrote in a statement to Variety. “The Academy supports those speaking out against harassment in all forms and stands behind those who have been affected by this issue.”
The statement continued: “The unfolding and widespread examples of this horrific behavior are deeply disturbing to the Academy’s leadership. We have been in contact with leaders across the industry and share with them a deep sense of responsibility to provide clear workplace benchmarks reflecting decency and respect.
HARVEY WEINSTEIN EXPELLED FROM MOTION PICTURE ACADEMY
“As a result, we are expediting an already-begun detailed review and revision of our Television Academy membership codes of conduct. We are determined to play a role in protecting all television professionals from predatory harassment, ensuring they are able to practice their craft in a safe environment.”
The producer's expulsion comes less than a month after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences voted to expel Weinstein, once of the most powerful men in Hollywood.
News of the expulsion comes after the New York Police Department labeled a 2010 rape accusation against Weinstein "credible" last week. The NYPD is reportedly seeking more evidence in order to obtain an arrest warrant.