Harvey Weinstein recent rape allegations are 'credible,' NYPD says, as evidence is gathered for possible arrest warrant

The New York City Police Department said Friday that a 2010 rape accusation against Harvey Weinstein is “credible” and the Hollywood mogul would have faced immediate arrest if he were currently in the state and the incident was more recent.

The NYPD said they corroborated portions of actress Paz de la Huerta’s account, in which she alleges Weinstein raped her twice in her apartment, and are seeking more evidence in their investigation to obtain an arrest warrant.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN COULD FACE CHARGES FROM NYPD AFTER ACTRESS PAS DE LA HUERTA ACCUSES HIM OF RAPE

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said police found the "Boardwalk Empire" actress' story believable and that if Weinstein were currently in New York and the assault allegation had just happened, “we'd go right away and make the arrest. No doubt."

But he said that since Weinstein is in another state and the allegations are years old, investigators have to gather evidence first.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.