Celebrities react to Texas church mass shooting

Following the deadly attack at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, many celebrities have taken to social media to share their thoughts and condolences with the public and victims.

At least 26 people were killed and 20 others were wounded when a gunman opened fire at a First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, located roughly 30 miles southeast of San Antonio. The gunman, identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, was shot and killed by police.

Since then, as news trickles in, celebrities have been utilizing their social media to share messages online. While most offer their condolences, others have been quick to politicize the incident to call for more gun control in the United States.

Comedian Chelsea Handler was among the first to react to the incident, blaming republicans for the incident saying: “Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans.”

Britney Spears offered thoughts and prayers for the community saying, “My heart breaks over the news coming out of Texas. My prayers are with the Sutherland Springs community.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared those sentiments saying, “Shocked and sorrowed by the heartbreaking news from Texas. Prayers for all those touched by violence today: victims, survivors, worshippers.”

“Texas... we love you. This is truly awful. Sending my deepest condolences to everyone affected. Something must be done,” Victoria Justice wrote.

“Local official says 27 people were shot and killed, dozens injured. Heart with Sutherland Springs, Texas at this terrible time,” Mia Farrow said.

Piers Morgan shared the numbers saying, “The population of Sutherland Springs is 643. At least 50 of them just got shot. That's one in 12 of the entire community. #SanAntonio."

Comedian Bob Saget got serious about the incident saying, “My heart hurts for the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. This has to stop.”

“Just nothing. No words. Numb. Again. May everyone affected in Texas rest in and find peace,” wrote singer Josh Groban.

“No words. My heart is broken for Sutherland Springs, TX and for 2017 America. Please let’s all come together,” wrote comedian Sarah Silverman.

Others focused their thoughts less on the victims and community and more on calling for gun control.

Writer and director Adam McKay wrote, “Mass carnage in Sutherland Springs. We can do better than this. The idea of zero new gun safety laws isn’t just idiotic it’s murderous.”

“Prayers for #SanAntonio and all the families who are suffering the loss of loved ones. I’ll pray also for #GunControl,” said Lady Gaga.

Debra Messing called on congress directly saying, “CONGRESS- the Horror of #SutherlandSprings is on YOU. BAN #gunstocks NOW. Las Vegas was basically Yesterday! Shameful, complicit,no excuses.”

"Where's the next mass shooting gonna be? Any guesses? Should we try to do anything we can to prevent it? No? Ok cool. Good luck out there!" comedian Billy Eichner wrote.