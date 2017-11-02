Joanna Krupa says people are taking advantage of Weinstein situation, defends Jeremy Piven

While Hollywood big shots like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and many more are having allegations of sexual harassment and assault dropped on them, model and actress Joanna Krupa claimed many accusers are just trying to make money.

The Blast caught up with the former “Real Housewives” star on the streets of Los Angeles Wednesday and asked about the ongoing conversation about sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry. When the conversation turned to the recent allegations against her friend, Jeremy Piven, Krupa sounded off on what she believes to be a rush to take advantage of the situation.

“I love Jeremy Piven, like I’ve known Jeremy Piven for a very long time,” she told a crowd of paparazzi. “He’s like the nicest f---ing guy I’ve ever met.”

As previously reported, Piven has been accused by reality star Ariane Bellamar of sexual harassment while working on the HBO series "Entourage.” Krupa, however, says that she’s never experienced any negative behavior from the 52-year-old actor.

“I think people are taking advantage of the whole situation with Weinstein, and they’re trying to make a living or they’re trying to get famous,” Krupa said. “Jeremy never did anything wrong to me. He’s always been an amazing friend to me, so I support him.”

The star went on to say that she knew about Weinstein more than 10 years ago, but doesn’t have any issues with him. However, she says she hoped that the conversation would lead to an environment where people get jobs in showbusiness based on talent alone.

Since the interview, Krupa has reacted publicly to someone on Twitter who posted a Page Six article about it and criticized her reaction.

“Clearly, YOU! @joannakrupa are the one that needs therapy. Women are taking advantage of Weinstein scandal,” a user wrote.

“Maybe read the whole thing before making stupid comments. I was defending my friend jeremy that has been nothing but nice man.” Krupa responded in a two-tweet retort. “And I sure don’t need therapy but stating my opinion and defending my friend Jeremy. So go hate on someone else.”