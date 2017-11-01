'Hawaii Five-O' employee sues for harassment

A "Hawaii Five-0" employee has sued CBS alleging she was harassed by a show producer's son and her complaints went unanswered.



Kelly Tolar, a locations and office assistant, filed a complaint in Honolulu, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the report, Tolar is claiming workplace harassment, sexual harassment, breach of employment contract, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress as well as assault and battery.

Tolar alleges that she informed her supervisors in a March 2015 email about the alleged abuse.

"This week he blew up at me, telling me that I am a 'stupid f--king idiot,' 'retard' and 'dumb a--.'"

Additionally, she claims the person in question told her to kill herself, threatened to light her on fire and shared an explicit sexual encounter with her.

She alleges she complained to the producer about his son but the producer "treated the complaints and allegations as insubstantial, exaggerated or a mere nuisance."

CBS did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.