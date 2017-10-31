Wendy Williams faints on live TV

Wendy Williams fainted on her TV show Tuesday morning.

The "Wendy Williams Show" host was in the middle of introducing a segment abut Halloween costumes when she stood up and was visibly shaking before fainting and falling down.

A producer quickly rushed to Williams' side in a video shared on Twitter.

OMG. What just happens to Wendy Williams??? pic.twitter.com/m7joNyOy8K — Baby Bye (@1BabyBye) October 31, 2017

After the commercial break, Williams addressed the scary moment.

"That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume I did pass out," she told the audience. "But you know what, I'm a champ and I'm back."

Wendy Williams came back after commercial break. Said she overheated in her costume. pic.twitter.com/jccZaQ9oK2 — Baby Bye (@1BabyBye) October 31, 2017

A rep for Williams did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.