Wendy Williams faints on live TV

Media personality Wendy Williams speaks at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT PROFILE) - RTR2ZU90

Wendy Williams fainted on her TV show Tuesday morning.

The "Wendy Williams Show" host was in the middle of introducing a segment abut Halloween costumes when she stood up and was visibly shaking before fainting and falling down.

A producer quickly rushed to Williams' side in a video shared on Twitter.

After the commercial break, Williams addressed the scary moment.

"That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume I did pass out," she told the audience. "But you know what, I'm a champ and I'm back."

A rep for Williams did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.