Wendy Williams faints on live TV
Wendy Williams fainted on her TV show Tuesday morning.
The "Wendy Williams Show" host was in the middle of introducing a segment abut Halloween costumes when she stood up and was visibly shaking before fainting and falling down.
A producer quickly rushed to Williams' side in a video shared on Twitter.
After the commercial break, Williams addressed the scary moment.
"That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume I did pass out," she told the audience. "But you know what, I'm a champ and I'm back."
A rep for Williams did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.