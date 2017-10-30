Christopher McDonald arrested for drunk driving

Christopher McDonald was arrested Saturday night for drunk driving.

The “Happy Gilmore” alum, 62, was driving his silver Porsche in the Lake Arrowhead area of Los Angeles when he lost control and crashed into a gas meter, reports TMZ.

The site adds the accident happened around 9 p.m. and McDonald was placed in handcuffs.

He was taken to a local jail where he could sober up and he’ll be let go without bail. It’s unclear what the official charges will be.

McDonald was previously arrested for driving under the influence in North Carolina in 2013.

A request for comment from McDonald’s rep wasn’t immediately returned.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.