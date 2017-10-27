Expand / Collapse search
Feud

Kathy Griffin slams Andy Cohen as 'deeply misogynistic'

Fox News
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017, file photo, comedian Kathy Griffin attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, KB Home issued an apology on behalf of their chief executive. KB Home has put CEO Jeffrey Mezger on notice following a vulgar rant against Griffin that went viral. The homebuilder said if a similar incident occurs, Mezger will be let go from his post. The company is also cutting his bonus for the current year by 25 percent. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Kathy Griffin went after former friend Andy Cohen for pretending not to know who she is.

Cohen, who is replacing Griffin as Anderson Cooper's co-host on CNN's New Years Eve show was asked about Griffin by TMZ.

Cohen said, "Who? I don't know her."

Andy Cohen arrives for the Elton John AIDS Foundations 15th Annual "An Enduring Vision Benefit" in New York City, U.S., November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid - RTX2RNBB

Reuters  ("Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen.)

Cohen had been one of the executives overseeing Griffin's former Bravo reality show, "My Life on the D-List."

Griffin was not amused by the talk show personality's diss.

She took to Twitter to vent her frustration.

The comic wrote, "Even when it’s on tape, there are doubters? He is NOT kidding w paps. Was my boss for 10 years. Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic."

Recently, Griffin lashed out at Cooper calling him "spineless" for not supporting her publicly after she posed holding a mask depicting a decapitated head of President Trump.