Kathy Griffin slams Andy Cohen as 'deeply misogynistic'

Kathy Griffin went after former friend Andy Cohen for pretending not to know who she is.

Cohen, who is replacing Griffin as Anderson Cooper's co-host on CNN's New Years Eve show was asked about Griffin by TMZ.

Cohen said, "Who? I don't know her."

Cohen had been one of the executives overseeing Griffin's former Bravo reality show, "My Life on the D-List."

Griffin was not amused by the talk show personality's diss.

She took to Twitter to vent her frustration.

The comic wrote, "Even when it’s on tape, there are doubters? He is NOT kidding w paps. Was my boss for 10 years. Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic."

Recently, Griffin lashed out at Cooper calling him "spineless" for not supporting her publicly after she posed holding a mask depicting a decapitated head of President Trump.