Scarlett Johansson and Bobby Flay spotted dining together

Scarlett Johansson had a friendly dinner with Food Network star Bobby Flay over the weekend.

Photographs of the pair strolling out of a restaurant late Sunday night sparked speculation, but a rep for the “Avengers” actress tells us that there’s no romance happening.

“Simply put, they are friends as well as neighbors [in the Hamptons],” says ScarJo’s rep.

Flay, who in 2015 had a publicly contentious split from his wife of 10 years, Stephanie March, was last linked to “Masters of Sex” actress Heléne Yorke.

Johansson, who filed for divorce from French journalist Romain Dauriac in March, has been seeing “Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update” star Colin Jost since May, which was exclusively revealed by Page Six.

The cute couple was together on Sept. 30, when Johansson was spotted dropping Jost off at a star-studded “SNL” after-party at Tao Uptown that included guests like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and Dakota Johnson.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.