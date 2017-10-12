Miley Cyrus reveals she was high while filming 'Wrecking Ball' video

Miley Cyrus hopped in the passenger’s seat for an episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke on “The Late Late Show.”

During her musical car ride, Cyrus revealed she was high when she filmed her infamous “Wrecking Ball” video.

When Corden quizzed her about how high she when she filmed the video, which included nude scenes, she answered “10.”

She explained she was sober when she twerked on Robin Thicke at the Video Music Awards in 2013.

“I can’t smoke before I go on stage. I get too scared.”

Cyrus said she’s moved away from that image now.

“I think the first VMAs -- the 2013 twerking, Robin Thicke VMAs -- led me to being the activist I am now,” she explained. "I realized if that many people were going to talk about something that I did, or something that I do, then I should make it a good thing, and I should make it something that can change people's lives rather than be a controversial conversation that does nothing but become a fun Halloween costume for people."

She added she was trying to shed her “Hannah Montana” image from her Disney days but now she embraces that part of herself.

"I think there was something when I first, you know, kind of stopped doing ‘Hannah Montana’...saying, I'm not that, I want you to know who I really am, but I love that that was me and is me and is a part of me. And I think I've allowed that childhood self to shine through a little more because I'm not trying to run away from it, I'm trying to embrace it.”