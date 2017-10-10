'Life Detonated' by Kathleen Murray

From the publisher: The gripping true story of Kathleen Murray, a young mother whose life was changed on September 11, 1976 when her husband, Brian Murray, a NYPD bomb disposal expert, was killed by a terrorist’s bomb. It details her childhood in the Bronx, her journey out of poverty with Brian’s help, and her own determination to take care of her two young sons after Brian’s death. While Kathleen heals, she launches a lawsuit against the city of New York to find out the real reason the bomb exploded, and at the same time begins a relationship through letters with one of the hijackers, Julie Busic. All the while, Kathleen becomes one of the founders of Survivors of the Shield, a group that advocates for and provides support and assistance to the spouses and children of New York City police officers killed in the line of duty.