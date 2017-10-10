11 worst celebrity disses

It's a star-eat-star world out there. These celebs (mostly) play nice on screen, but all bets are off when the cameras stop rolling.

Whether it's gossiping about each other behind their backs or calling one another out in front in of the world, these stars can't help but get into a couple of catfights.

Remember when Kanye ripped Taylor Swift's award out of her hands in 2009? Well that's nothing compared to what Julie Andrews announced about Audrey Hepburn in an Oscars acceptance speech. See what else these stars dished out.