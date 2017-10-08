Vice President Mike Pence leaves Colts-49ers game after players reportedly kneel

Vice President Mike Pence spoke out on Sunday about why he left a football game between the Indianapolis Colts-San Francisco 49ers game, the same day it emerged that former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has said he'd stand for the national anthem if if given a chance to play football in the NFL again.

“I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” Pence tweeted.

Several 49ers players reportedly kneeled for the anthem on Sunday in Indianapolis.

Pence later posted a statement which read, "I left today's Colts game because President Trump and I will not diginify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience, now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us."

"While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don't think it's too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem," he continued. "I stand with President Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and National Anthem."

Last year, while a quarterback for the 49ers, Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem last season to bring more attention to the killings of black men by police officers.

The protests spread this season after the former San Francisco 49er was unable to sign on with another team.

According to a report by Jason La Canfora on Sunday, Kaepernick has been living in New York and working out privately in New Jersey with the hope of signing with a team this season.

"After sitting down with Colin Kaepernick for several hours, @JasonLaCanfora says the QB is still actively trying to play in the NFL," NFLonCBS tweeted Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report, which is developing.