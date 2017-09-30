'Let's Make A Deal' host Monty Hall dead at 96

Monty Hall, best known as the co-creator and host of the game show "Let's Make a Deal," died Saturday. He was 96.

Hall's daughter Sharon said her father died of heart failure at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif.



Hall co-created "Let's Make a Deal," which debuted on NBC in 1963 and became a TV staple for decades.



Contestants chosen from the studio audience wore outlandish costumes to attract Hall's attention. The game involved swapping prize items for others hidden behind doors, curtains or in boxes, leading to Hall's famous question: Do you want Door No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3?"



His daughter said Hall, who was born in Canada, enjoyed his fame and never turned down an autograph or a chance to use his name to help others.



She estimated he raised nearly $1 billion for charity over his lifetime.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.